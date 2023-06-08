Rench Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Entergy makes up about 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,810,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 746,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Entergy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.28. 769,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

