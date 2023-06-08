Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 8th (BA, CHEF, EWBC, FITB, GIII, KR, MODN, MTB, MU, PAG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 8th:
Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a market perform rating.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$85.00.
Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.