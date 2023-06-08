REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. REV Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 1,380,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,620. REV Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $771.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in REV Group by 639.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in REV Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in REV Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

