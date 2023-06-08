Reviewing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Equinix pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.84% 7.20% 2.72% Boston Properties 24.82% 9.44% 3.27%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83 Boston Properties 0 11 4 0 2.27

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Equinix and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $781.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $73.49, indicating a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Equinix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $7.26 billion 9.61 $704.34 million $8.83 84.49 Boston Properties $3.11 billion 2.72 $848.95 million $4.99 10.79

Boston Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equinix. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998, and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

