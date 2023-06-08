Rex Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 273,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.30. 2,560,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,366. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.