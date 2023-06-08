Rex Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $155.99. The company had a trading volume of 293,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

