Rex Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 233,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

