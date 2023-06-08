Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

