Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.89

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Ricoh Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77.
Ricoh Company Profile
Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, and Industrial Solutions segments. The company offers multifunction machines, printers, printing machines, wide-screen machines, fax machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, and network-related equipment; imaging equipment and consumables, including MFPs and printers; edge devices; and digital printing-related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ricoh (RICOY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.