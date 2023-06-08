Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.89

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, and Industrial Solutions segments. The company offers multifunction machines, printers, printing machines, wide-screen machines, fax machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, and network-related equipment; imaging equipment and consumables, including MFPs and printers; edge devices; and digital printing-related products and services.

