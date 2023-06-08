Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 4.4%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.37. Approximately 3,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 60,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $794.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.79 per share, for a total transaction of $131,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.79 per share, for a total transaction of $131,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at $77,717,572.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $783,128. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

