Rivermont Capital Management LP Invests $7.63 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,000. LKQ makes up about 4.8% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of LKQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,803,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after purchasing an additional 127,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.01. 600,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,761. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

