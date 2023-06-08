Rivermont Capital Management LP Makes New $11.73 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 644,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,000. News comprises 7.4% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,037. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.