Rivermont Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 592,847 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 592,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. ACV Auctions accounts for about 3.1% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 557.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 834,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,763. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,581,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

