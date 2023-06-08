Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Wendy Mars Purchases 1,220 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.80 ($2,259.82).

Shares of RR stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 150.15 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 18,393,847 shares. The company has a market cap of £12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.15. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 239.70 ($2.98).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.37).

