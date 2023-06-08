Roundview Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,446 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $9,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

