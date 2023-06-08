Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Columbia Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $84,164. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

