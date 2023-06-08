Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Activity
Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.86.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
