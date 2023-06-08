Roundview Capital LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.08.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.