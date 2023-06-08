Roundview Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,486 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $301.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

