Roundview Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IJR stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

