Roundview Capital LLC Sells 779 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average of $248.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

