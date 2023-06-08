Royal Bank of Canada Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $460.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $425.05 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

