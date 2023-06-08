Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 598,823 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.9% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Netflix worth $185,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

NFLX traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,739. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $418.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

