RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Acquires 1,805 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.28. 2,182,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,917. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 100,319,564 shares valued at $1,216,553,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.