RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $485.28. The company had a trading volume of 806,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $503.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.