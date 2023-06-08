RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 221.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 5.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

TSLA stock traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.68. 137,161,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,533,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

