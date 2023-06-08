Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 12,874 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $41,068.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,370.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,835.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CMU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 31,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,929. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.