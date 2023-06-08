Saltoro Capital LP Sells 46,973 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Saltoro Capital LP lowered its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,973 shares during the quarter. TravelCenters of America makes up about 2.5% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.47% of TravelCenters of America worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

About TravelCenters of America

Shares of TA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,401. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Articles

