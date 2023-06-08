Saltoro Capital LP Takes $532,000 Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Ferroglobe comprises about 0.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.07% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 513,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,206. The firm has a market cap of $942.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.22. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

