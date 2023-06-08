Samuel Christopher Alaimo Sells 1,006 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,850.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Samuel Christopher Alaimo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 283 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,946.03.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EVCM stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.