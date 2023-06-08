Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 69,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,183,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,830.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $2,285,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,447,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,511,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

