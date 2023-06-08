Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $3,055.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.41 or 0.06972556 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00035592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,365,238,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,603,809 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

