Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,628,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.