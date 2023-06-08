Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

