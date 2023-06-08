Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.