Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.