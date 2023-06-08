Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Down 1.2%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 27,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 47,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Secom Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Secom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.