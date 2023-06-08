SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.75 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 160,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,390.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 103,917 shares of company stock valued at $882,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

