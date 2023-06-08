SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$92.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.92 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.43–$0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,329. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 674,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

