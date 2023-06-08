Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Securities Trust of Scotland Price Performance
Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland stock opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.69) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.53. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 242 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £214.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile
Further Reading
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.