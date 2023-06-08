Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $1.46 million and $8,709.80 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00023435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,393.85 or 1.00024659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00006656 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,770.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.