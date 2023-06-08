Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $8,022.59 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,623.57 or 0.99974533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00006246 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,673.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.