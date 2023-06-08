SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. 3,556,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 6,922,486 shares.The stock last traded at $14.54 and had previously closed at $13.68.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on S. Westpark Capital lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $57,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,292 shares of company stock worth $8,856,628. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

