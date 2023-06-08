ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $528.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $563.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

