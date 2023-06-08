SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.06. SES AI shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 92,435 shares traded.

SES has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.26.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $115,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 69,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $115,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $61,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,082 shares of company stock valued at $307,793. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SES AI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

