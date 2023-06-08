Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.57. 435,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,322,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharecare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 28.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 34.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 161,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,073,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 197,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 161.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

