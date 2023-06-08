Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday.

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Price Performance

Shares of LON RWS traded up GBX 22.72 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 250.12 ($3.11). 1,901,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.76. RWS has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £974.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RWS Company Profile

In other news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,169.07). In related news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,169.07). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.