Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of LON RWS traded up GBX 22.72 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 250.12 ($3.11). 1,901,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.76. RWS has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £974.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
