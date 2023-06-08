SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 82738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $223,783.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,748 shares of company stock worth $6,702,872 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

