SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 82738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.
SI-BONE Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of SI-BONE
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.