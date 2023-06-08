Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

SBSW stock remained flat at $7.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 603,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,795. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.