Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.96.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,197. The company has a market capitalization of $303.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

