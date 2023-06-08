Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after buying an additional 841,710 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 536,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 224,542 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,710 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 729,704 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.