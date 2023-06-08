Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.26. The company had a trading volume of 562,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

